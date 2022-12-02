GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 8, East Carolina University will host Carmen Perez, who was one of the national co-chairs of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

Perez is also president and CEO of The Gathering for Justice, a program that teaches about policy and model exchange. Perez’s event is part of the 2022-2023 ECU Voyages of Discovery Series of Transformational Voices and will have three experts talking in detail about various topics like innovation, activism, empowerment, and more.

The event will be held at the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms and will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets are $20 for the public.