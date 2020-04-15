ECU psychologist offers tips for coping with COVID-19-related cabin fever, stress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University psychologist has offered tips for coping with COVID-19.

“We get in our heads that we’re supposed to still be the best employee and the perfect parent and now also a full-time teacher for however many children,” said Dr. Marissa Carraway, director of behavioral medicine at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. “So, I think first and foremost we have to lower our expectations a little bit. And it’s OK. This is temporary and we’re all adjusting and trying to figure out a way to make it happen.”

People should allow themselves some time to figure out what works and what doesn’t work for themselves and their families, Carraway said.

Carraway provided the following helpful tips on living, working and thriving in the “new normal” during the pandemic: