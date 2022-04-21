GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s radio station will take part in a special event which promotes vinyl records and the great music they present.

WZMB 91.3 FM will be part of the 7th annual Vinylthon, which runs for 12 hours on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The radio station is the only one in North Carolina which will be participating among the 150 overall stations.

VInylthon also coincides with Record Store Day. You can also visit the website to make a donation to the cause. Here’s a list of what will be airing during the event.