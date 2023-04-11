GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is Collegiate Recovery Week, a time dedicated to bringing awareness to university programs that help people recover from substances.

East Carolina University’s Campus and Wellness Center started off the week with “Coffee and a Walk.” People gathered at ECU’s Health Sciences Campus and shared coffee outside, around the duck pond. Organizers for the event said this educates students about recovery options and programs offered at ECU.

“I just hope they are aware that there is a collegiate recovery community on ECU and we are here if they need us,” said Jordan Jean, coordinator for Recovery and Prevention. “It’s open to anybody that’s in recovery, thinking about being in recovery, or just want to be an ally and support students that are in recovery.”

There will be other events this week, including one where students can answer trivia questions and win prizes called the cash cab. More coffee and walk events will be offered around campus.