ECU raises awareness on autism by reopening sensory room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is reopening its Pee Dee Sensory Room to raise awareness for those with autism.

Recently unveiled in February 2020, the room is for attendees who experience sensory overload during live sporting events. Sensory overload is when one or more of the five senses that a person has starts to become overstimulated.

The reopening is part of the disability initiative going on in town.

“They know this is a safe place for them, that they can relax and the whole family can come in and kind of just decompress and be able to go back out into the game as a family,” said Bobbie Robinson, co-founder of Aces for Autism.

The sensory room will reopen on Saturday during the men’s basketball annual Autism Awareness game against SMU at 6 p.m. at Minges Coliseum.