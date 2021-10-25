ECU requiring some employees to get vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is telling some of their employees that they must get the COIVD-19 vaccine by December 8th.

This mandate is in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires vaccinations for employees of federal contractors.

In the memo released early Monday morning, Chancellor Philip Rogers said, “the federal vaccine mandate applies to all employees who are working on or in connection with a federal contract or who work in the same location as employees working on a federal contract.”

Rogers also says that the mandate applies to full-time and part-time employees as well as those working under flexible work arrangements.

ECU says it will notify the employees by tomorrow, and exemptions will be allowed for the mandate for those with “a medical disability or having a sincerely held religious belief.”