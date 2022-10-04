GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The student government association at East Carolina University is taking action against the school’s Theta Chi chapter after its latest troubles.

The actions come after at least a third report of drink tampering and sexual assault reported at the fraternity. The ECU Student Government Association passed a resolution asking for the chapter to be suspended.

In a new email that included a copy of the resolution, which was provided to WNCT, SGA Secretary Rutvi Sachania stated on Sept. 28 that the student government passed Assembly Resolution 7-05 to request the suspension of the ECU fraternity as a result of recent campus events.

This all stems from the latest alleged drink tampering, this one on Aug. 20 involving two people and a reported sexual assault within the fraternity. It’s the third one within the last three years for the fraternity. Since then, students and some community members have protested and pushed to shut down the Theta Chi ECU branch.

ECU officials declined to comment since they said this directly involves the student government association.