GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Growing industry and bringing jobs to the area is what officials with the North Carolina Department of Commerce say offshore wind projects could bring to Eastern North Carolina.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina task force for offshore wind economic resource strategies (NC Towers) held a meeting at East Carolina University to talk about economic development that could come from these projects.

NC Towers officials say the state has industry advantages like geography workforce presence and business climate.

“Between our universities, our workforce, our manufacturing presence, we have everything that is needed to really make North Carolina a key player in the offshore wind industry,” said Marqueta Welton, Chief of Staff for the NC Department of Commerce.

Those with NC Towers say the offshore wind industry could bring an estimated 85,000 jobs to the Eastern Seaboard by 2035.