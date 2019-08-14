ECU students officially start to move in on campus

East Carolina University is expecting more than 28,000 thousand students this academic school year.

Students and their families are making their way to campus as they move into housing this week.

With student housing at full capacity this fall, ECU is pleased to have Greene residence hall open to students after being closed for renovations since May of 2018.

Bill McCartney is the associate vice chancellor of campus living at ECU.

“This is the third of our three tower renovations in the last five years part of a 74 million dollar effort by the university to improve student life and we’re pleased with how it turned out and we think our students are going to love living here,” said McCartney.

With so many new faces on campus, the university wants to make sure students are aware of safety procedures.

Police Captain Christ Sutton with the ECU police department, explains what the university will be stressing early on and throughout the entire semester.

“Run, hide, fight is kind of a national model or best practice of how you can protect yourself and put yourself in a situation to potentially survive an active shooter situation should you find yourself in that,” Sutton said.

Overall enrollment at the university is slightly down this semester due to a large graduating class; however, new undergrad enrollment is up five percent.