ECU students volunteer spring break for service work

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Some East Carolina University students are spending spring break making a difference.

The students are volunteering with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

On Monday, they picked up trash in Atlantic Beach.

Similar volunteer projects are happening in South Carolina and Georgia.

“Know we’re just really thankful for the students and all that they do and the college for sending them to work with us,” said Rachel Bisesi, Coastal Education Coordinator. Everything they help with means a lot.”

This is the 10th year ECU students have volunteered with the federation.

Students are bunking at Camp Albemarle through Thursday.