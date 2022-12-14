SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program returns with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. That includes participation by East Carolina University.

Through this collaboration, Food Lion Feeds will provide 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating school’s local Feeding America® member food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.  

“The Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More program creates an opportunity to build awareness with young adults about food insecurity in our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With every foul shot that is sunk, we celebrate the energy of the game while we engage college students in the fight against hunger. We’re looking forward to a great collegiate basketball season and working with these student-athletes to nourish our neighbors.” 

Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More (Food Lion graphic)

In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program has expanded from 31 to 33 teams, including 32 men’s and one women’s team, across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 15 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated nearly 2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament foul shots sunk by players. 

The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are: 

School School Location Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations 
Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 
Bowie State University Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank 
Catawba College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina 
Chowan University Murfreesboro, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle 
Claflin University Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank 
Duke University Durham, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle 
East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC 
Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle 
Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 
Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC 
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 
Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina 
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 
Lincoln University Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware 
Livingstone College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina 
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC 
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore 
Shaw University Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle 
St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC 
University of Delaware Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware 
University of Maryland (Men’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank 
University of Maryland (Women’s) Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank 
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle 
University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 
University of Richmond Richmond, VA Feed More 
University of South Carolina Columbia, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank 
Virginia State University Petersburg, VA Feed More 
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia 
Virginia Union University Richmond, VA Feed More 
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 
William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank 
Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC 