SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program returns with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. That includes participation by East Carolina University.

Through this collaboration, Food Lion Feeds will provide 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating school’s local Feeding America® member food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“The Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More program creates an opportunity to build awareness with young adults about food insecurity in our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With every foul shot that is sunk, we celebrate the energy of the game while we engage college students in the fight against hunger. We’re looking forward to a great collegiate basketball season and working with these student-athletes to nourish our neighbors.”

Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More (Food Lion graphic)

In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program has expanded from 31 to 33 teams, including 32 men’s and one women’s team, across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 15 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated nearly 2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament foul shots sunk by players.

The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are: