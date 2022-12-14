SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program returns with a record number of 33 colleges and universities coming together to nourish neighbors in need. That includes participation by East Carolina University.
Through this collaboration, Food Lion Feeds will provide 100 meals for each foul shot sunk to participating school’s local Feeding America® member food bank, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.
“The Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More program creates an opportunity to build awareness with young adults about food insecurity in our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With every foul shot that is sunk, we celebrate the energy of the game while we engage college students in the fight against hunger. We’re looking forward to a great collegiate basketball season and working with these student-athletes to nourish our neighbors.”
In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program has expanded from 31 to 33 teams, including 32 men’s and one women’s team, across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The unique program will benefit 15 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated nearly 2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament foul shots sunk by players.
The participating schools and correlating food banks which will benefit from each school’s efforts are:
|School
|School Location
|Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
|Appalachian State University
|Boone, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Bowie State University
|Bowie, MD
|Maryland Food Bank
|Catawba College
|Salisbury, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Chowan University
|Murfreesboro, NC
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Claflin University
|Orangeburg, SC
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Duke University
|Durham, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|East Carolina University
|Greenville, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Elizabeth City State University
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Elon University
|Elon, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|Fayetteville State University
|Fayetteville, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
|James Madison University
|Harrisonburg, VA
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Johnson C. Smith University
|Charlotte, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Liberty University
|Lynchburg, VA
|Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
|Lincoln University
|Oxford, PA
|Food Bank of Delaware
|Livingstone College
|Salisbury, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
|Greensboro, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|North Carolina State University
|Raleigh, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|Old Dominion University
|Norfolk, VA
|Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
|Shaw University
|Raleigh, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|St. Augustine’s University
|Raleigh, NC
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
|University of Delaware
|Newark, DE
|Food Bank of Delaware
|University of Maryland (Men’s)
|Adelphi, MD
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of Maryland (Women’s)
|Adelphi, MD
|Capital Area Food Bank
|University of North Carolina
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|Greensboro, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|University of Richmond
|Richmond, VA
|Feed More
|University of South Carolina
|Columbia, SC
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Virginia State University
|Petersburg, VA
|Feed More
|Virginia Tech University
|Blacksburg, VA
|Feeding Southwest Virginia
|Virginia Union University
|Richmond, VA
|Feed More
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
|William and Mary College
|Williamsburg, VA
|Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
|Winston-Salem State University
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC