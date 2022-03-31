GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students from East Carolina University’s Masters Social Work program are looking to assist the community.

Teneshia Webb, a student of ECU’s Master Social Work program, reached out to the Chairman of Joy Soup Kitchen, Tom Quigley, about ECU’s Community Partnerships that look into giving back to local programs that help the community. On Thursday, Joy Soup Kitchen, in need of food and supplies to feed the community, accepted the help.

Joy Soup Kitchen (Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

Joy Soup Kitchen is a non-profit that organizes, operates and promotes facilities and services in Pitt County for the benefit of the poor and other persons.

Watch the video to find out more about this collaboration.