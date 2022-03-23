GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The installation ceremony for East Carolina University’s 12th chancellor, Dr. Philip Rogers, will take place Thursday, March 24 as part of the university’s Founders Week celebration. The ceremony will be in Wright Auditorium on ECU’s main campus beginning at 10 a.m.

UNC System President Peter Hans will administer the oath of office to Rogers, and the ceremony will feature special presentations and performances. Weather permitting, lunch will be served at the university mall outside Wright Auditorium.

In addition to Rogers’ installation ceremony, several events are scheduled for ECU’s Founders Week, celebrating 115 years of the university’s contributions to eastern North Carolina and beyond.