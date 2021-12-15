ECU to celebrate fall graduates Friday in Minges Coliseum

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will host two in-person commencement ceremonies on Friday in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to celebrate approximately 1,850 members of the fall Class of 2021.

Matt Slate, Class of 1996, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremonies.

“We are excited to welcome graduates and their friends and families to celebrate this special moment on campus. They have worked so hard to get to this day and they deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers.

Commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A livestream of the event will be available to students and their families who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the in-person celebration. The link to the livestream will be posted on the commencement website and become active Friday morning.

Colleges in the 9 a.m. ceremony include the College of Business, College of Fine Arts and Communication, and Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Allied Health Sciences, Brody School of Medicine, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Health and Human Performance, and College of Nursing.

All participants and guests are required to wear a face covering/mask while indoors. Additional information can be found at https://commencement.ecu.edu/.