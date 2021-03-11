ECU to celebrate fifth annual day of giving on March 17

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will celebrate its fifth annual day of giving on Wednesday, March 17.

Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to come together and support the university.

Last year’s event raised more than $3.1 million and was a truly successful showcase of Pirate Nation’s generosity, despite being rescheduled because of the pandemic. This year’s campaign aims to build on that success with increased engagement from donors through social media challenges and activity.

“ECU has a positive impact on our community, country and world, and we want every Pirate to be part of that,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement. “This is a special day to connect with and give back to this place that we all love so much. Every gift, large or small, makes an impact, whether it helps enhance programs and facilities, supports our hard-working faculty or increases students’ access to a top-tier education.”

Priorities for this year’s Pirate Nation Gives include student scholarships, pandemic response and research, and diversity and inclusion. However, donors can make gifts to any area they feel passionate about.

Throughout the day on March 17, leaderboards on the Pirate Nation Gives website will track support for different areas of campus and encourage giving with a competitive spirit. Numerous social media challenges will give participants the opportunity to win bonus money for their favorite ECU area or fund.

Pirate Nation Gives is about everything East Carolina — students, research, arts, athletics and more — and combining one person’s philanthropy with that of others to create limitless possibilities.

Event Details:

What: Pirate Nation Gives

When: Midnight to midnight, Wednesday, March 17

Where: Donations can be made at ecu.edu/piratenationgives or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).

Why: This one-day effort is about Pirate pride, philanthropy and supporting ECU through charitable contributions.