GREENVILLE, N.C. (3/20/2023) – East Carolina University will celebrate its seventh annual day of giving on Wednesday. Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to come together and support the university.

Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million. This year’s campaign aims to build on that participation and is asking Pirate Nation to be all hands on deck to support ECU. New activities, Name a Squirrel, a pint-sized PeeDee search and philanthropy honor cords, are planned to boost involvement on campus.

“Pirate Nation Gives is our moment to be all hands on deck to support the university. Giving back to ECU is a way for every Pirate to be involved in the impact this university has on our students, our region and the world,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement. “Every gift, large or small, makes an impact, whether it helps enhance programs and facilities, supports our hard-working faculty or increases students’ access to a top-tier education,”

Priorities for this year’s Pirate Nation Gives include student scholarships, health care initiatives, athletics, and faculty and program support. However, donors can make gifts to any area they feel passionate about. All donations through Pirate Nation Gives are part of the university’s Pursue Gold Campaign.

Throughout Wednesday, leaderboards on the Pirate Nation Gives website will track support for areas of campus and encourage giving with a competitive spirit. Social media challenges will give participants the opportunity to win bonus money for their favorite ECU area or fund.

Pirate Nation Gives is about everything East Carolina — students, research, arts, health care, athletics and more — and combining one person’s philanthropy with that of others to create limitless possibilities.

ECU is in the public phase of the Pursue Gold campaign to raise half a billion dollars. This ambitious effort will create new paths to success for Pirates on campus, across the country and around the world. Donor gifts during the campaign will keep us constantly leading and ready to advance what’s possible. Learn more at pursuegold.ecu.edu.