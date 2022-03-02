GREENVILLE, N.C. — For more than 115 years, East Carolina University’s commencement ceremony has been a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our students. This time-honored tradition congratulates them for a job well done and encourages them to accomplish amazing things in the future.

The university ceremony for Spring 2022 Commencement will be in-person at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

All ECU spring 2022 graduates and eligible summer 2022 graduates, including those earning undergraduate, masters, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete an RSVP form to participate in the university commencement ceremony. The RSVP deadline is April 10.

The required RSVP process will assist with logistical planning, guest seating and safety protocols. Students who have completed the RSVP by April 10 will receive additional emailed instructions.

ECU intends to host college-specific recognition ceremonies on campus May 6-7. Each college recognition ceremony, unlike the university commencement ceremony, will require tickets for entry. Plans for the college recognition ceremonies are still in development. The exact times and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Updates and information will be posted on the ECU Commencement website. Updates will include information about the commencement speaker, parking, hotels, RSVPs and more.

For questions about commencement, visit the ECU Commencement website or email commencement@ecu.edu.