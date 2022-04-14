GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earth Day is April 22, and East Carolina University plans to celebrate accordingly with a week’s worth of events.

It all starts Monday and will continue all the way through next Sunday. See the week’s worth of activities below and click here to find out more.

Monday, April 18:

Honey Extraction Demo at HSC Utility Plant from 12:30-2:30 pm (FREE HONEY)

Campus Orchard Workday at Stratford Arms Lot from 4:30-6 pm

Fables for the Anthropocene online lecture at 5 pm

Tuesday, April 19:

Tree Campus USA Tree Planting between Cotten and Fleming Residence Halls at 2 pm

SustainabiliBEES Trivia in Main Campus Student Center Ballroom A at 5 pm

Wednesday, April 20:

Litter Cleanup and Water Quality Testing at Town Creek Culvert (meet in Willis Building Parking Lot) at 2 pm

Sustainability Film Screening on Main Campus Student Center Lawn / Pirate Vision from 6-8:30 pm

Thursday, April 21:

Purple Pantry Fresh Produce Distribution in Main Campus Student Center Tabling Hallway at 10 am

Otter Creek Natural Area Grand Reopening (meet at MCSC Bus Loop) at 1:30 pm

Friday, April 22:

ECU Earth Day Festival behind Main Campus Student Center from 10 am – 2 pm

Saturday, April 23:

Earth Day of Service (register here) from 9 am – 2 pm

Tar River Kayak Cleanup (meet at Town Common Boat Ramp) from 4-6 pm

Sunday, April 24:

Sierra Club Earth Day Fair at Green Roof Farm (1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, NC) from 2-5 pm

For the full calendar of all the events scheduled, click here.