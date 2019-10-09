ECU to host 27 colleges for ‘Industrial Tech Transfer Program Day’

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Staff from 27 community colleges will gather at ECU on Friday for ECU’s Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Transfer Program Day.



ECU officials said the event, hosted by the ECU College of Engineering and Technology, will start at 8:30 a.m. in Ballroom A of the Main Campus Student Center.



At the event, students and staff will participate in a meet-and-greet session, followed by introductions from Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of ECU’s College of Engineering and Technology, and Dr. Tijjani Mohammed, chair of the Department of Technology Systems.



ECU advisors and faculty will then give presentations on topics ranging from financial aid to military outreach.



Roundtable discussions will begin at 1 p.m., and tours of the ECU Science and Technology Building are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., at the end of the presentations.

According to ECU officials, the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology (BSIT) Transfer Program allows students who earn a qualified Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in an industrial or technical related field to complete their Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology degree at ECU.



ECU’s BSIT Transfer Program offers eight concentrations, including architectural design technology, mechanical design technology, distribution and logistics, information and computer technology, industrial management, industrial engineering technology, bioprocess manufacturing, and health information technology.

You can learn more about ECU’s BSIT Transfer Program at the program’s website.