ECU to host bleeding disorder info and BBQ event in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has released its list of "One-Stop Voting Sites" open for early voting, which starts on Wednesday, for the Sept. 10 Congressional District 3 Special Election.

Counties included in Congressional District 3 are: Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrell, Washington.

To see the locations and opening times and dates for "One-Stop Voting Sites" in each county, click HERE.