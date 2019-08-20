In November, East Carolina University’s Hematology/Oncology Department will host a free barbecue and educational event for people with inherited bleeding disorders.
The Bleeding Bash BBQ will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the ECU Health Science Student Center, located on 115 Heart Drive in Greenville.
The event will include educational information on types of bleeding disorders, and a showcase of ECU’s research and work to treat, and ultimately find a cure for Hemophilia, and other bleeding disorders.
Organizers expect 150 blood disorder patients, their families, and healthcare providers to attend this event.
ECU to host bleeding disorder info and BBQ event in November
In November, East Carolina University’s Hematology/Oncology Department will host a free barbecue and educational event for people with inherited bleeding disorders.