ECU to host ‘Carnival For a Cause’ to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Disease

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ECU

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina University will host a free, public carnival in September, which is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, to educate people on the dangers of Sickle Cell Disease.

The 6th annual “Carnival For a Cause” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center, located at 115 Heart Drive.

The family fun carnival will also feature a Warrior Walk at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Laupus, located near the ECU Health Sciences Student Center.

The “Carnival For a Cause” is organized by the ECU Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program, and the ENC Intergenerational Community Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV