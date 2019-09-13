ECU to host ‘Carnival For a Cause’ to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Disease

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) - This Friday, staff at Ridgewood Elementary School will introduce students to a new "House System" intended to give students more support within the school.

On Friday, Sept. 13, students will learn about the new "House System," which school officials said gives students "a family to identify with, support, encourage, and hold accountable," and integrates the PBIS program, character education, and all aspects of learning.

On Friday, Sept. 20, all students will participate in House Selection assemblies. They will line up along a red carpet and choose a balloon to pop. The color revealed within the balloon will determine the student's "house."

The four "houses" at Ridgewood Elementary School are:Altruismo: The House of GivingAmistad: The House of FriendshipIsibindi: The House of CourageReveur: The House of Dreamers

Pitt County Schools officials said Wellcome Middle School currently participates in the House System, which is a model PCS teachers learned about first hand after visiting the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA.