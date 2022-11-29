GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Defense Alliance of NC hosted a Science and Technology Forum on Tuesday.

The showcase included ECU researchers focused on human performance, biomechanics, neurocognition and more. This research focuses on military and defense.

“This could be a springboard for additional efforts, collaborations, partnerships with some of the attendees that may not be as familiar with ECU,” said ECU Executive Director, Office of National Security & Industry Initiatives, Keith Wheeler.

Additionally, ECU`s Department of Technology Systems in the College of Engineering and Technology partnered with Murano Corporation to provide a digital twin advanced manufacturing demonstration. Individuals affiliated with local military installations, state representative offices and industry partners were in attendance.