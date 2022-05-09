GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and the Eastern Region Pharma Center will host the third annual Spring Pharma Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday at the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on the corner of 10th and Cotanche streets.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with a general opening session beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event offers two days of information, topical discussions, and networking with professionals from the pharmaceutical industry, including regional subject matter experts, vendors, and invited speakers. It includes general sessions as well as 18 targeted breakout sessions that will cover a variety of topics in an industry that continues to grow throughout eastern North Carolina.

The sold-out event will include about 100 industry professionals representing 31 pharmaceutical and life sciences companies and organizations from Wilmington to the Triangle and all points in between. The conference will include 19 speakers and a welcome reception sponsored by CMP Pharma of Farmville. Other event sponsors include Waters Corporation, Sequence, PharmaLex, JAF Consulting Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Dr. Jack Pender, director of pharmaceutical training and laboratory services in the ECU Department of Chemistry, will be available for interviews to discuss the conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

More information on the conference is available online.