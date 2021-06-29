ECU to host Summer Movies on the Lawn series in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (06/29/2021) — East Carolina University’s Division of Student Affairs will relaunch the Summer Movies on the Lawn series in July at the Main Campus Student Center. The series started in 2019 but was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

The four-movie series will be shown on the 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. The center is on 10th Street near Joyner Library. Guests can bring popcorn, drinks, and a blanket or chair for the movie nights.

The movies, which start at 7:30 p.m., include:

July 10 – “Frozen II”

July 17 – “Aladdin” (2019 live-action film)

July 24 – “Madagascar”

July 21 – “Soul”

“ECU is looking forward to providing this event for the second time and sharing the student center with the greater Greenville community,” said Dr. Erik Kneubuehl, associate vice chancellor of student involvement and leadership. “As Greenville and Uptown continue to grow, we wanted to complement the food and entertainment choices with an affordable and safe family-friendly option. This movie series also provides an opportunity for people to enjoy a relaxed outdoor evening.”

The Summer Movies on the Lawn series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the ECU parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.

The Summer Movies on the Lawn series is sponsored by Campus Recreation and Wellness, Student Engagement, Greek Life, Intercultural Affairs and Student Centers — all in the Division of Student Affairs.

Guests should continue to practice social distancing, but masks will not be required. Event plans may change depending on state COVID restrictions.