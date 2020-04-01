ECU to provide Wi-Fi for K-12, college students without broadband access

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As K-12 and college students throughout Greenville adapt to online learning, East Carolina University has made its Wi-Fi network available to students without reliable broadband internet service.

ECU Information Technology and Computing Services (ITCS) has created a Wi-Fi network called ECUCommunityWiFi that will be available across all ECU buildings and campuses.

While the network should be accessible near any ECU building, the following locations are recommended for the strongest outdoor signal:

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium parking lots on north and south side

The parking lot between the Croatan and Austin

ECU mall (parking limited)

Wright Plaza (parking limited)

The parking lot between the Student Rec Center and Greene Residence Hall

The Parking lot in front of Christenbury Memorial Gym

ECU is also encouraging members of the community to practice social distancing while visiting ECU’s campus to access Wi-Fi.