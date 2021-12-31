ECU to require all students to test for COVID-19 before returning to classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will require all of its students returning to campus to get tested for COVID-19, the university announced Friday on its website.

Testing will be required despite vaccination status. Before, students who had proof of vaccination were exempt from being tested. Classes resume Jan. 10.

In the online post, Chancellor Philip Rogers said:

“If you are a residential student (living on campus), regardless of vaccination status, you will need to participate in reentry testing before the start of the Spring 2022 semester.

“If you are an unvaccinated student or employee, you will need to participate in reentry testing before the start of the Spring 2022 semester. This includes individuals participating in on-campus activities. For example, if you are an unvaccinated student and live off campus but have on-campus classes or labs, you will need to participate in reentry testing.”