ECU to start fall semester August 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s fall 2020 semester will begin August 10, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

The administration and faculty understand that the early start will create challenges for some members of Pirate Nation and are developing resources to smooth the transition.

Along with the earlier start date and the move to block scheduling, there will be no fall break, allowing the fall semester to conclude before Thanksgiving.

Under the block scheduling format, students will take the same number of courses, but instead of taking all their classes concurrently for the duration of the semester, the semester will be divided into two 8-week blocks.

For example, a typical course load of five classes would include two classes in the first block and three in the second, or vice versa and some courses will continue to be offered in the traditional 15-week format.

Classes for Block 8W1 will begin Monday, August 10, and exams will end Tuesday, September 29.

Classes for Block 8W2 will begin Thursday, October. 1.

Classes that remain in the 15-week format will begin August 10.

All exams for the fall semester will end by Wednesday, November 25.

For the spring semester, classes will begin Tuesday, January 19, and there will be no spring break.

Final exams will end Thursday, May 6.

The ECU coronavirus website is updated regularly to include evolving guidance for the university community.