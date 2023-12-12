GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year East Carolina University fall commencement ceremony will be held on Friday in Williams Arena at the Minges Coliseum.

Approximately 2,000 students will be graduating, representing 39 states and 96 counties in North Carolina. The keynote speaker for this semester will be Kelly King, an ECU alumnus. The ceremony will begin at 10 am and a livestream will be shown for those unable to attend.

Traffic will be high on Charles Blvd., 14th St., Elm St., 10th St., and Greenville Blvd. in the morning and afternoon. It’s advised to avoid areas near ECU’s campus until the commencement ceremony has wrapped and traffic has died down.

