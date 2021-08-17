ECU will test emergency notification system on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will conduct tests of the ECU Alert emergency notification system at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The tests will assess multiple communication systems including the ECU homepage, email, indoor and outdoor loudspeakers, VOIP phone text and voice, SMS text messages, desktop pop-up notifications and messages on digital signs. On Wednesday and Thursday, only portions of the system will be tested. All aspects of the ECU Alert system will be tested at noon on Friday.

People on campus will hear a voice message on their office telephones and on loudspeakers that will identify this as a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system. Employees, students and parents will also receive ECU Alert test emails to registered accounts. Digital screens located throughout campus will carry a test message. Users who have registered for ECU Alert cellphone messages will receive one SMS text message on Friday.

Campus computer users are reminded that the university has a pop-up notification system, AlertUs, which will fill the computer screen with the ECU Alert message when activated. After the users have read the message, clicking “Acknowledge” will close the warning. Employees working remotely may also experience this pop-up notification.

Registration for cellphone messaging is available by selecting the register tab at alertinfo.ecu.edu.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to download the free safety app LiveSafe. LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to ECU Police. Other features such as SafeRide are also available on the LiveSafe app. There are other crime and safety apps available for mobile devices. LiveSafe is the only app that is affiliated with ECU with features specifically for the ECU community.