GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 28th annual Polar Bear Plunge will kick off at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 at East Carolina University’s Eakin Student Recreation Center.

The milestone event, which started in 1997, will provide all the excitement, fun and tradition of previous Polar Bear Plunge events.

ECU’s most famous winter tradition is open to all ECU students, faculty and staff. Participants will take the plunge into the ice-cold water of the ESRC outdoor pool. The first 1,000 participants will receive a T-shirt designed especially for the Polar Bear Plunge.

All jumpers must present their ECU 1Card (or ECU Rec App digital ID), bring a swimsuit and complete the digital waiver in the ECU Rec App or CRW Member Portal.

The first plunge in 1997 involved just 35 participants and the record occurred in 2014 with 1,200 jumpers hitting the pool. In January 2023, nearly 1,100 plungers participated.

After the jump, participants can enjoy refreshments and entertainment, and attend the ECU Student Involvement Fair, which showcases many of ECU’s 475-plus student organizations.