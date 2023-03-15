GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 100 schools have been at the Greenville Convention Center this week to provide resources for future teachers.

Teacher shortages had 122 schools come to Greenville from places as far as Nevada and Maryland to participate in ECU’s College of Education and Career Services fair.

“I want the students to realize their value to the employers. I want the students to realize that employers are here seeking them. They need the skills that these students have been prepared to offer,” said the Associate Director of Employer Relations, Daniel Stevens.

Students participated in educational sessions, learning about public school teaching. There were professional photo opportunities available for students as well.

