GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at East Carolina University will host All Colors of the Rainbow, a half-day symposium featuring the voices of LGBTQ and ally writers and illustrators.

The symposium will take place in the Main Campus Student Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Featured keynote speakers are:

Mariama J. Lockington, Stonewall Honor Award recipient.

Kyle Lukoff, Newberry Award recipient and National Book Award finalist.

Abdi Nazemian, Lambda Literary Award and Stonewall Honor Award recipient.

Dr. Caitlin Ryan, professor at UNC Wilmington and co-author of “Reading the Rainbow.”

The event will include meet-and-greet sessions with the authors as well as a book-signing opportunity.

“Throughout the history of humankind, our writers have created worlds often fueled by lived experiences and then enriched by their own creativity and ingenuity,” said Mark Rasdorf, director of the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. “The vision of the All Colors of the Rainbow symposium is a celebration of the imagination and an affirmation of our community.”

The event is open to the ECU campus community and the public.

Tickets, which include lunch and all sessions, are $15 for adults and $5 for ECU students and can be purchased online or by calling 252-328-4788.

For more information, visit the event website.