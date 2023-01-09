GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An annual tradition to help raise money for a good cause is back on the East Carolina University campus.

On January 19th, ECU will be holding its 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The event is free of charge for all ECU students, faculty and staff.

The event continues a tradition that started at the same building in 1997 to celebrate the opening of the location.

The Polar Bear Plunge will have live music, free food and much more. It will be held at 6:30 pm and will be located at Eakin Student Rec Center.

