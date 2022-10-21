GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many families are impacted by Autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors.

As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville.

Aces For Autism is a non-profit organization, based in Greenville, that works with those affected to help them and their families reach their full potential.

The Eddings family says their son Wade now sees Aces For Autism as his home. Josh and Stuart Eddings noticed their son Wade wasn’t making sounds or eye contact as a baby. So after making a couple of trips to the doctor’s office, Wade was diagnosed with autism after his second birthday.

“It gives you a starting point. you know you’ve identified something and so then that’s your place to take action and figure out what your next steps are,” said Josh Eddings, Wade’s father. “It’s not good news but it’s something identifiable that you now can move forward with.”

Wade’s mother, Stuart Eddings, said they had to go through different meetings and wait times to get Wade the assistance he needed, a process she says was difficult.

“When you have a child, that needs therapy and things like that you want them to start as soon as possible and a lot of things don’t come very fast,” Stuart Eddings said.

That’s where she met Bobbie Robinson, director Of Family Relations at Aces for Autism NC.

“I met Bobby at church and spoke with her and I knew about her story with her son and so we came here to aces for autism and just started the process with them and eventually got in here and it’s been the best thing for our son so far,” Stuart Eddings said.

Wade has now been with Aces for Autism for two years. He visits there every day for two hours.

“He’s been in speech therapy and that’s improved tremendously and some of his struggles come with transitioning to and from activities going from something he prefers to something that he doesn’t prefer and just trying to work on that,” Stuart Eddings said.

Since he’s been at Aces, the Eddings family said Wade now has a place where he belongs.

“Having him here is like this is home. this is where he comes he has this relationship with his therapists and the staff he recognizes people it’s sort of becoming his space and he didn’t have that before,” said Josh Eddings.