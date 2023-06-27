GREENVILLE, N.C. – IBX Media will present another free Concert on the Common this Thursday at the Grenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Greenville Town Common.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform beginning at 6 pm until dusk. The lead man for The Embers, Woolard grew up in Washington and said he spent a lot of time in Greenville.

“This is like coming home for me”, said Woolard. “I have always loved playing in Greenville over the years and it is great to see old friends in the crowd while we make new ones with our music”.

The Embers are considered one of the top beach music bands in the country and have had national hits like “I Love Beach Music” and “Far Away Places.” Woolard is also known for his smooth vocals on such beach hits as “What You Do To Me” and “Love Don’t Come No Stronger.”

“This show is always a crowd favorite”, said Henry Hinton, president of IBX Media. “Craig’s ability to draw in the crowd and get everyone in a good mood makes this one of the most requested shows each year.”

The family-friendly concert is free. There will be beer sales provided by the Greenville Junior League. Multiple food truck options will line First Street. Coolers are not allowed however dogs are welcome.

The Concert on the Common spring and summer series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media. Inner Banks Media owns and operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 102.7 and 94.1 (coastal counties) and 96.3 WRHT (Morehead City).