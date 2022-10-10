GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are some fun classes for all those with an interest in art.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s fall classes and workshops will begin the week of October 25. Emerge will have weekly daytime and evening classes for adults in painting, drawing, pottery, mixed media, printmaking and metal design/jewelry.

Daytime and evening classes meet once a week for six weeks. Emerge also offers youth classes for Emerging Artists and Advanced Youth during the daytime.

Emerge will be offering one-time workshops for adults on Friday evenings each month and for families on Sunday afternoons each month.

Adult Classes Offered:

– Painting & Drawing (Tuesday & Thursday, daytime & evening)

– Gel Plate Painting and Printmaking (Wednesday daytime)

– Metal Design & Jewelry (Tuesday daytime, Thursday evening)

– Intro to Bookmaking (Wednesday evening)

– Daytime Potter’s Wheel (Tuesday daytime)

– Handbuilding (Tuesday evening, Thursday daytime)

– Continuing Potter: Beyond the Basics (Thursday evening)

Youth Classes Offered:

– Art FUNdamentals (Wednesday daytime, Grades 1-5)

– Drawing & Painting (Saturday daytime, Grades 6 & Up)

Sip, Savor & Create Workshops Offered:

– Enameled Jewelry (Friday, October 21 at 6:30 pm)

– Poetry (Friday, November 18 at 6:30 pm)

Family Workshops Offered:

– Family Leaf Wreath (Sunday, November 20 at 1:30 pm)

For more information, click here.