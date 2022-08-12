GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We have a lot of art talent in our K-12 grades here in Pitt County.

On Friday, the Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase its annual Pitt County Schools from K-12 Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition lasts until August 25.

The exhibition will display various talents in artwork made by students from Pitt County schools, from elementary through high school. The exhibition will be part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday Artwork.

The event will be held at 404 South Evans Street in Greenville.