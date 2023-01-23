GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Need to do something different for Spring Break? Emerge Gallery has you covered.

From March 13-17, Emerge Gallery will be hosting its Spring Break Art Camp from Grades Pre-K to 6th. These programs will include pottery, painting, photography and much more.

These are the prices for both half-day camp and full week camp with Monday – Friday (9 am until 4 pm) costing $200 for Emerge members, $240 for non-members; half-day camp / Full Week Mornings: Monday – Friday (9 am until 12 pm) costing $100 for Emerge members, $140 non-members and Afternoons: Monday – Friday (1 pm until 4 pm) costing $100 for Emerge members, and $140 non-members.

Emerge Gallery is located at 404 Evans St in Greenville. For more information, click here.