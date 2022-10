GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a building on Landmark Street.

A fire in Greenville has shut down parts of Landmark Street. Stay with @wnct9 for updates. @caitlin_news will have a live report on Eastern North Carolina CW at 10. pic.twitter.com/pfATZVYrdw — Courtney Cortright (@Cncortright) October 12, 2022

Click here to view live video of crews fighting the fire.

Several Pitt County EMS units responded to the call, which was received around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards is working to learn more details about the fire. Stay with 9OYS for updates.