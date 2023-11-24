GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews were on the scene of a possible gas leak that was reported in Greenville on Friday.

WNCT’s Gabby Sartori arrived at the area down Allen Road, off Statonsburg Road in Greenville. Sartori reported a large number of police, fire and other emergency vehicles. Part of U.S. Hwy. 264 was blocked off along with the impacted area. Sartori also reported a strong smell of gas in the area.

Traffic was being diverted from the area by police.

There was no word where the possible gas leak originated or how long it would take to repair it. WNCT will provide updates when they become available.