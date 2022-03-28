GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say an EMS driver will be cited after a crash with another vehicle on Monday.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the crash happened at the intersection of Firetower Road and Charles Boulevard. The driver of a white Jeep was traveling east on Firetower and had the green light when it collided with a Pitt County EMS vehicle that was heading south on NC 43, responding to a call for service.

Hunter said the EMS vehicle did not properly clear the intersection before proceeding through. The EMS driver would be cited for an unsafe movement violation, according to GPD.

Hunter said both drivers were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.