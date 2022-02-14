EMT, medic couple working together on and off the clock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was Valentine’s Day. Many people spent time with loved ones to celebrate.

One couple in Eastern North Carolina is used to having lots of time together both on and off the clock. Wayne and Kindra Hardison work for Vidant EastCare. Kindra is an EMT and Wayne is a medic. The two work together in the same ambulance on a regular basis.

“At least two weeks out of the six weeks, I work side by side with her,” said Wayne. “Sometimes even more.”

Kindra drives the truck. Wayne is ready with the equipment in the back. When it comes time to get the job done, the couple works together to save lives.

“He’s got his routine,” said Kindra. “I’ve got mine and we work really good together.”

But it’s not always easy. The coronavirus pandemic is making the Hardison’s jobs that much more challenging. Luckily, they have each other to lean on.

“It’s been great being able to talk to someone that can actually relate to what you do,” said Wayne. “Makes it easier because a lot of times people that don’t do what you do, they don’t understand.”

The two said this job makes them more grateful to have each other.

“Doing a job like EastCare, you see a lot of bad stuff and sick people and you don’t realize how blessed you are until you’re out there seeing that,” said Wayne.

The couple worked together this Valentine’s Day. Their advice to couples is never take your loved ones for granted because you never know which day will be your last.

