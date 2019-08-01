ENC Alliance public-private partnership to help grow Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The City of Greenville released an update video this week showcasing the latest road closures and detour routes due to the Town Creek Culvert Project.

According to the city's update, as of Wednesday, the intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street is closed to through traffic on Evans Street.

Additionally, there will be construction at the intersection of Reade Circle and Cotanche Street, but that intersection is still open to northbound thru traffic on Cotanche Street.

All of East 5th Street is now open to traffic, the city said.

You can see more details and view maps of the current street closures and detour routes in the video below.