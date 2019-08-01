ENC Alliance public-private partnership to help grow Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
A new public-private partnership has formed to boost economic growth in Pitt County.
The public-private partnership, called ENC Alliance, aims to add jobs by attracting new industries, expanding existing businesses, and supporting new start-ups.
ENC Alliance organizer Michael Overton said, “The vision of this organization is that the Greenville ENC Alliance will achieve a dynamic business climate resulting in stable quality jobs and opportunities, which allow residents to live fulfilling lives in a thriving place.”
The ENC Alliance partnership will be funded by the City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities Commission, other participating municipalities, and private businesses.