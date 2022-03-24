GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Ambus Chapter’s mission is to provide mobility for those with disabilities. To help with this issue, they have decided to host a unique event.

Pedal Pals is being put on to promote physical activity and exercise as a part of a healthy lifestyle for those with different disabilities. The event will take place at the Greenfield Terrace Park in Greenville this Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

“We hope to promote exercise and physical activity, and to raise awareness for the resources in our community that can assist and enhance the lives of those with different abilities and special needs,” said Paul Kruchesky with the ENC Ambus Chapter.

Kruchesky said they hope everyone who comes has a good time enjoying the outdoors. And they hope that the people can learn about the resources that are available. Lastly, they hope that people can see that differences in physical and cognitive abilities do not have to be a barrier to living a healthy lifestyle.

Everyone is welcome to come to the event. There will be no tickets or sign-ups required Kruchesky said.

“To get the best estimates of what we need as far as food and drink, we ask that if you are interested in attending, you respond to our event on Facebook indicating that you are either interested or are coming to the bike ride,” he said.