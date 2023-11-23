GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thanksgiving was celebrated in many ways on Thursday around Eastern North Carolina.

Before sitting down to eat that great Thanksgiving meal, or settle down for that turkey nap, some people started their holiday with a run or at least a trot.

Each Thanksgiving morning, people gathered outside of Fleet Feet for the annual Turkey Trot event. Not only do these people feel good on the outside, but they can feel good on the inside, knowing the money they help raise is going to a good cause.

“So, this is our 12th annual Beau’s Buddies Trot for Tots. It all raises money to stay here in eastern North Carolina to help families that are battling cancer,” said Jeff Gaddis, president of Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund.

The group is named for Beau Stanley, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and passed away when he was two and a half. His family founded Beau’s Buddies to remember his legacy.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming, this is our biggest year, so every year it’s gotten bigger so it’s a little overwhelming, but very exciting,” said Jennifer Stanley, Beau’s mother.

Every year the event has grown. This year, nearly 1,000 people joined the event.

“Hopefully it just continues to grow, so we can continue to help people,” Stanley said.

Eason Warren took part in the event and raised around $4,000 for Beau’s Buddies. It all happened because he made a bet, saying he could run a marathon with no training.

“Last week, I think it was like Tuesday, I called up my friend like ‘I think I can do this.’ And he was like, ‘No, there’s no chance you can do it.’ and I was like ‘All right, put your money where your mouth is, let’s put some money on it’,” said Warren.

So, he set up a fundraiser.

“On Saturday, right around the institute where I go to school. It was just a 1.65-mile loop 16 times and we just kept going and got it done, so it was great,” Warren said.

So whether you run fast or walk slow, with a group or by yourself, you’re giving to a good cause. That’s a win for everyone.