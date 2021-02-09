ENC city donates thousands of socks, gloves and hats to children in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sometimes small items like hats, gloves or socks make the biggest difference.

On Tuesday, Greenville leaders wanted Pitt County families to know they have their back.

“The need is always there,” said Karen Harrington, director of Student Services for Pitt County Schools. “This year with the pandemic, we’re finding families are really struggling.”

The need is greater than ever. City officials recently made it their mission to collect three simple items: hats, gloves, and socks.

“I think to myself, everybody needs a clean pair of socks, we can take care of the children in this community,” said Anne Wall, City of Greenville manager.

Greenville’s employees delivered in a big way. They collected more than 5,000 items for the children of Pitt County.





Items donated in the City of Greenville sock and glove drive

Some pairs of mittens were still in the packaging while others were hand-stitched with love.

“You know just something special, it just could mean a great pick me up for our students right now,” said Harrington.

Pitt County Schools social workers will give out the items to families in need. Officials said the outpouring of support makes them proud.

“Isn’t that what community is all about, is all of us pulling together to help children in need,” Wall said.

Part of what made the donation drive so successful was a little bit of friendly competition between city departments. Everyone from Parks and Recreation staff to Greenville police got involved to help out the people they serve every day.