GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hope Community Center cut the ribbon on its new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) lab on Tuesday.

They are a nonprofit in the area that is focused on helping children and families with leadership development, educational support, service opportunities and spiritual growth. The space includes computers, microscopes, building tools and more.

The lab wouldn’t be possible without grant funding and donations from local groups. The space is geared toward elementary and middle school students.

“We have the opportunity to provide really engaging, hands-on lessons, being able to work with them and capture their attention in new ways when they are here to help them get those math skills, those reading skills, those science skills, and all those other skills that you get from steam that they are maybe missing out on in other ways,” said Levi Casto, Building Hope Program coordinator.

Families and students say they can’t wait to use the new space. For those interested in getting involved with Building Hope, the nonprofit is taking donations whether it’s time, funding or STEAM supplies.