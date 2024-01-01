GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some Eastern North Carolina residents started 2024 off on the literal right foot with the annual Fleet Feet Restart 5K on Monday.

“We always believe the first day of the new year should reflect what you want the year to be for you, so why not start with a run, walk, ruck, whatever it may be,” Fleet Feet Owner Chris Loignon said.

Organizer Tony Parker said he had run New Year’s Day 5Ks for over a decade.

“This 5K is really simple, it was created about a dozen years ago to get our family and friends to understand what runners are all about and get them up and off the couch and walking a little bit and just enjoying the comradery of being together,” Parker said.

While the numbers may change from year to year, Parker said people continued to come out.

“We’ve had as little as 10 and as many as 250, it really just depends upon the time of the year,” Parker said.

The run was free to participate in, but people were encouraged to bring a bag of dry pet food as a donation. The food gathered went to the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, Parker said.

Loignon added Fleet Feet’s 5ks are just one step in growing and connecting runners with the rest of the community.