GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to hoop it up and pick up some healthy habits, too.

On Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eppes Recreation Center is working with AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina to host the Healthy Hoops Basketball Showcase and Health Fair.

The event will show attendees extensive basketball development and have lectures on education, nutrition, and more. There will also be a health fair for the community as part of the event.

Healthy Hoops is an AmeriHealth Caritas signature health program targeting individuals with asthma and obesity. Attendees will undergo extensive basketball development as well as interactive lectures in education, nutrition and asthma.

Campers will develop and improve their overall game by focusing on shooting, ball handling, defense, offense and conditioning. Games and skill competitions will also be featured. Campers will be provided with healthy snacks and lunch over the course of the day.

Epps Recreation Center is locate at 400 Nash Street in Greenville.