GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event about preventing youth from going to jail will be coming to Greenville.

On June 4, from 10 AM – 3 PM, St. John Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its 7th annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry at Town Common. The event will be held at 105 E 1st St in Greenville.

The event will feature numerous guest speakers, including Dontae Sharpe, to talk about incarceration prevention to the community.

A total of $500 dollars in gift cards will be given away to youth ages 7-17. A total of $1,000 in gas cards will be given away to adults ages 18 and older.

The event will also have food trucks, community vendors, singing and much more.